Real Estate Transactions: Nov. 22 to Nov. 26, 2021

Edgartown

Nov. 22, Barbara C. Wiley, Thomas A. Wiley, and Charles A. Wiley sold 30 Bold Meadow Road to Bruce H. Wiley for $920,223.

Nov. 22, Trapps Pond Real Estate LLC sold 8 Trapps Pond Road to Joseph Pastore for $2,700,000.

Oak Bluffs

Nov. 24, Robert B. Jackson IV LLC and Robert B. Jackson sold 90 New York Ave. to 42 Narragansett MV Holdings LLC for $1,500,000.

Tisbury

Nov. 22, Lisa Reagan sold 84 Quinsigamond Ave. to Charlie Lee Palmer Jr. and Karida L. Brown-Palmer, trustees of CPKP Legacy Revocable Trust, for $1,025,000.

Nov. 23, Hines Point LLC sold 36 Hines Point Road to Edward Charles McLeod and Brendon Michael Perkins for $2,250,000.