Shotgun deer season begins

Archery season came to a close on Saturday, bringing in shotgun season for deer hunting on Monday, Nov. 29. Shotgun deer season will go on until Saturday, Dec. 11, according to a Facebook post by the Edgartown Police Department.

Hunting is prohibited within 500 feet of any building or dwelling in use. Hunting hours are from a half-hour before sunrise to a half-hour after sunset.

“We would like to strongly suggest that if you are out walking or hiking in heavily wooded areas, you also wear highly visible colors, like the ‘blaze orange’ for yourself and your pets,” the post states. “Be safe, and be seen!”

Drivers should also remain cautious of deer running out into the road. The combination of hunting and mating season increases the possibilities of collisions.