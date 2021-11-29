Tisbury: Unusual holidays

Heard on Main Street: Going to the ferry last Sunday, the 16-year-old noticed the snow in the air and said, “It isn’t supposed to be snowing yet.” Just a few years ago she’d have cheered at the sight.

I hope you enjoyed a holiday with family and friends. For so many years these holidays became almost unremarkable in their sameness. Then we met COVID. I have to say I have enjoyed the unusual holidays quite a bit. This one was really odd, but good in so many ways.

Because a number of plans changed quickly, my son called with the offer from his family to come to me for Thanksgiving. It was a bit complicated but worked out rather well for all of us.

Because the SSA was booked on Wednesday, they brought all the supplies early on Thursday morning, with the turkey all roasted and sliced. It was cold enough out that many of the bulky items were simply stored on the deck for a few hours. And my younger granddaughter then prepared the pumpkin pie.

I greeted my poor son with the news that I thought my washer had died — it did, and he and I spent most of the next couple of days cleaning out the cellar to make room for the new washer to be delivered in two weeks. The teenage girls had to shop some, of course. And even did some shopping for me.

I was very thankful for all the help. The younger girl also cleared out the high shelf of a very cluttered closet, and the older girl removed some very dated food from my freezer in the refrigerator. Both of these were jobs I was not up to doing for myself.

On Friday, the younger girl and her mother had to leave for the Cape and a weekend hockey tournament. My son at least got a run in before more clearing out of the basement, while the older granddaughter created a treasure photo wall in my bedroom for me. We did accomplish a lot in a very short time, as well as being able to enjoy each other’s company. COVID has made this a rare event.

I suppose we should all worry whether COVID now will be more dangerous and strike us again in the next couple of weeks. The Omicron variant is new and very seriously raising questions of whether our vaccinations will help or not. As I understand it, this is a much different variant. We’ve been fortunate that the masks and shots have helped so many people avoid serious problems. And has certainly reduced the occurrence of flu so far. But we do need to be more careful, even if we are sick of having to worry about it.

Our remarkable library continues to create special events for us.

The children’s librarian Emily LaPierre continues indoor storytime with songs and hands-on activities for very little ones at 10:30 am on Fridays. Register with elapierre@clamsnet.org

Bigger children can pick up craft bags: Ugly Sweater Magnet for kids and Jingle Bell Bracelet for teens between 10 am and noon on Sunday, Dec 5, while supplies last. Rumors are that the next Sunday Take & Make will help to make a Gingerbread House.

Adults can join the M.V. Poetry Reading Group at 10 am, Monday, Dec 6, — they meet monthly on Zoom. The leader selects a poem to be read and discussed, for this month it’s Joy Harjo. Healthy Aging M.V. is offering information on Advance Care Planning. You may want to learn more about sharing your wishes for end-of-life care. If you will see family over the holiday, this may help you think about a conversation with them. Zoom with the library at 10 am, Wednesday, Dec 15. Ask amcdonough@clamsnet.org for any more information.

You should enjoy Tom Dresser’s new book on “Martha’s Vineyard in the American Revolution.” This is now available and makes a good present for the holidays. `

Don’t forget to look for the purple boxes in grocery stories and libraries and the YMCA, where you can leave food for those who are hungry on our Island.

The Louisa Gould Gallery is hosting the book launch of “Scaredy Cat” by our own Kate Hancock and Lane Gregory on Saturday, Dec 4, at 10:30 am.

Join the book release party for “Covid Monologues MV: Readings to Nourish, Inspire & Connect” at the West Tisbury library from 1:30 to 3 pm on Sunday, Dec 12. There will also be warm cider. Book signings will be on Sunday, Dec 19, from noon to 1 pm at Stark Park, next to CB Stark. Books cost $12.95 with all proceeds benefiting the Vineyard Committee on Hunger.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out to Sara Waida on Saturday. Jessie Chandler parties on Tuesday.

Heard on Main Street: Don’t cry because it’s over; smile because it happened.