Poet’s Corner

Bedtime Story

by Nicole Jackson

I write at night,

Between my ears words take flight.

Judgement free, finally.

Empty my head and flush it free.

Delete all day’s burdens inside of me.

My mind continues to roam,

Finding the words to match the tone.

Mismatched and messy will have to do,

guess counting sheep would’ve worked too.

Nicole Jackson is a stable hand at White Stone Equestrian and a designer for The MV Times.

