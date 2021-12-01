Fetters wins chilly 5K for KJ

1 of 5

More than 100 hardy runners and walkers navigated the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) cross-country course through the Manuel Correllus State Forest on a bracingly cold Saturday morning to compete in the 16th annual 5K for KJ, which benefits the Kevin H. Johnson Cross-Country Scholarship Fund.

Sam Fetters, a senior on the MVRHS cross-country team, edged former Vineyarder track standout Peter Burke by a second, 18:34 to 18:35, to win the race. Fetters and Burke reached the finish line more than two minutes in front of third-place Aidan McFarren of Cambridge (20:52). Edgartown residents William and Douglas Cronin were fourth (20:56) and fifth (20:57), respectively, followed by Scott Bosworth of Dorchester in sixth (21:15).

Caroline Schroeder of Hopkinton was the fastest woman on the day, and finished seventh overall in 21:29, one second in front of husband and multi-time champ Michael Schroeder. Aidan Pollard of Lindenhurst, N.Y., placed ninth (21:57), and Jack Cronin of Edgartown was 10th (22:15).

Rounding out the top 30 were: 11. Jack Wheeler, Westwood, 22:19; 12. Katie Cronin, Edgartown, 22:21; 13. Broden Vincent, Vineyard Haven, 22:28; 14. Kyle Curtis, Oak Bluffs, 22:37; 15. Charlie Smith, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., 23:03; 16. Tom Sykes, Vineyard Haven, 23:13; 17. Chris Edwards, Edgartown, 23:31; 18. Bryan McShea, Edgartown, 23:33; 19. Ronan Pollard, Lindenhurst, N.Y., 23:38; 20. Charlie MacDonald, Carlisle, 23:49; 21. Kaleb Hatt, Edgartown, 23:51; 22. Linus Munn, Vineyard Haven, 23:57; 23. Ross Wheeler, Westwood, 24:00; 24. Calvin Brooks, Vineyard Haven, 24:02; 25. Megan Wheeler, Westwood, 25:03; 26. Donna Creighton, Vineyard Haven, 25:46; 27. Chantal Desgagne, Vineyard Haven, 25:47; 28 Todd Cleland, Oak Bluffs, 25:50; 29. Hudson McFarren, Darien, Conn., 26:01; and 30. Molly Crawford, West Tisbury, 26:04.

For complete results, visit runsignup.com.