Tigers roar to victory

Play resumed after the Thanksgiving break, with three games on the docket for Tuesday afternoon. In the girls season opener, the Tisbury Tigers roared out to a 16-0 lead and topped the Oak Bluffs Blazers, 30-17.

Tisbury scored all 12 points in the first quarter, and held the shutout until Samily Guimaraes put O.B. on the board with 2:52 left until halftime. The Blazers had the spark they needed, and reeled off a 10-2 run to close out the half.

The Tigers regrouped after the break, outscoring the visitors 12-7 over the final 16 minutes. Karla Robadel led Tisbury with 10 points, and Esme Colon added six more. Eva Giordano scored eight points to pace the Blazers, and Ava Mikos had three.

In boys action, the Oak Bluffs Blazers scorched the Tisbury defense with a 24-1 run to start the game, and downed the visiting Tigers 47-23. The Blazers used a smothering press to corral the Tigers attack early on and settled into a 2-3 zone for the remainder of the game.

Jacoby Light (16 points, 10 assists) and Guillerma OIiveira (15 points, 12 rebounds) led the Blazers. For Tisbury, Patrick Ward had six points, Brian Marcal and Davi Coutinho each added a three-pointer and finished with five points apiece, and Ronan Mullin was a beast on the boards.

At the West Tisbury School, the host Hawks defeated the Charter School Chargers, 48-19. West Tisbury’s Leo Napior and Charter Charger Warren Cabana tied for top scorer with 13 points, and Landon Lepine added 11 for the Hawks.