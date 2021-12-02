Chilmark votes in no tax classification changes

In a unanimous vote Wednesday night, Chilmark’s select board chose to make no tax classification changes and kept a single tax rate.

“This is consistent with every year that I’ve been on the board of selectmen,” select board member Warren Doty said ahead of the vote. “This is what we’ve done. We’ve just kept this very consistent in terms of our single tax rate, and I think it’s worked very…”

Chilmark assistant assessor Pam Bunker told the board the excess tax levy was $373,080.99 and the fiscal ‘22 value of Chilmark was $3,689,739,010.

“Our proposed tax rate this year is $2.82,” Bunker said. “Our average assessment is $1.6 million.”

Bunker went on to say the average tax bill is $4,512, a $112 increase.

The select board vote came on the recommendation of Bunker and the board of assessors. The board dealt with no other business at the meeting.