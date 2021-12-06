Chilmark: Spread some holiday cheer

Elves are busy fixing lights and decorations on homes and businesses and bringing light into our darkening days. I would have shared a photo of the elves, but they prefer you just enjoy the magic. If you’re looking for wreaths close to home check out North Tabor Farmstand. You may have to wait until Dec. 25 to see if Santa makes it from the anchor up the chimney at the Larsen’s Beetlebung Corner home. In the meantime, we can all help spread some holiday cheer.

One of my favorite places to stop is Creekville Art & Antiques on Basin Road. It is full up with many bargains besides great art. Stop by Saturday, Dec. 11 or 18, or Wednesday, Dec. 15, from 11 am to 4 pm-ish. Otherwise you’ll have to wait until next year. Also, check out Colin Ruel’s latest paintings and Nettie Kent’s wonderful jewelry. The Ruel Gallery is open Thursday through Sunday, from 11 am to 4 pm, through Dec. 19.

The Chilmark select board is seeking interested applicants to serve as appointed town treasurer. Please submit a cover letter and resume by Monday, Dec. 13, at 5 pm. For more info contact jobs@chilmarkma.gov and check bit.ly/3rEVHyt.

The Chilmark human resource board is in need of a new member. Please contact Alison Kisselgoff at 508-560-4089 for more information.

The Chilmark holiday flea pop-up will be at the Chilmark Community Church from 10:30 am to 3:30 pm on Sunday, Dec. 12. Look for some of your favorite vendors.

Salt Rock Chocolate Company’s pop-up store at Pandora’s Box on Basin Road is Wednesdays and Saturdays from 11 am until sold out or until 2 pm. Dress warm to wait in line outdoors. There is a five pound limit. The sale goes through Dec. 18. No pre-orders or shipping — they accept Venmo, cash, check, credit card, or Apple Pay.

Cape Light Compact offers a free home energy audit. Visit capelightcompact.org, or call 800-797-6699, to arrange a visit.

Thursday at 5:30 pm, community kaiut yoga classes are $5 and up. Learn more and sign up at PeakedHillStudio.com/sound, or text 774-563-8282.

The Great Pond Foundation’s second of the three-part “Island Pond Community Workshop: Pond Systems Out of Whack” will present invasive species on Thursday, Dec. 9, at 1 pm. Email erin@greatpondfoundation.org to RSVP and receive a Zoom invitation.

The Aquinnah Artisans Holiday Fair returns Saturday, Dec. 11, and Sunday, Dec. 12, from 10 am to 4 pm at the Gay Head Town Hall. Food provided by Goldie’s Rotisserie food truck along with Orange Peel Bakery. Masks required.

Pathways Arts hosts a Q & A with photographer Dena Porter and artist Washington Ledesma on Sunday, Dec. 12, from 2 to 3 pm. See PathwaysMV.org for the Zoom link or register for in-person masked attendance. Ledesma’s Early Paintings: 1971 through 1981 are up through December, Friday to Sunday, 11 am to 5 pm. Local seniors can share during “Grey Matters” on Zoom with Genevieve Abbott every other Friday, from 10 to 11 am, on Dec. 17. Contact mvgengen@gmail for more info and a Zoom link. Check out inspiring videos of the week and other programs.

The Chilmark library continues to host a Memoir Writing Workshop with Moira Silva on Tuesdays, from 11:30 am to 1 pm, on Dec. 14 and 21. Expect a blend of exercises, readings, and discussions to connect you with your writing and yourselves while forming a supportive community through sharing in-process work. No writing experience required. On Saturday, Dec. 11 at 4pm adults can enjoy a virtual German Glass Glitter Workshop. Email tthorpe@clamsnet.org for the Zoom link, get your materials and sign up. Schedule technology help on Thursdays for 30 minutes between 10:30 am and 2:30 pm. Bring your tablet, ereader, computer, phone, or any questions about library technology services. Call the library at 508-693-3360, email cdrogin@clamsnet.org, or visit bit.ly/3rJHNey to set up an appointment. Family friendly board games can be checked out for two weeks. Take and Make Kids Crafts are available on Thursdays: suncatchers on Dec. 9 and felt buntings on Dec. 16. More info at chilmarkma.gov/chilmark-library.

On Saturday, Dec. 11 at 11 am, join a virtual talk hosted by the Aquinnah library with author Ann Clare LeZotte discussing her new book, “Set Me Free,” in which Mary, a young deaf girl from 19th century Chilmark, is called off-Island on an important mission. Email jmatejcek@clamsnet.org to register.

The Simon Gallery is open Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 19, from 10 am to 4 pm. Follow the sign from Tabor House Road, see petersimon.com, or call 508-325-2242 for more info.

The Chilmark Community Church Sunday 9 am services are held on Zoom. The Meeting ID is 890 298 4151, password 332743, or join at bit.ly/chilibtec.

Check “It’s a Chilmark Thing” on Facebook for up-to-date information about our town and Island.

Have a good week.