Island author Thomas Dresser partners with the Vineyard Haven library to welcome folks to a virtual reading of his latest book “Martha’s Vineyard in the American Revolution” on Tuesday, Dec. 14, from 6 to 7 pm. Dresser will head the discussion by introducing a few prominent Islanders at the forefront of the Revolution, and how those folks had a major historical impact. Contact amcdonough@clamsnet.org for the Zoom link to this exciting author talk.