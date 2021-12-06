The Red Stocking Fund is gearing up for the holidays

For 83 years the Red Stocking Fund has been providing gifts for Island children, and this year more than 300 children will have something special to unwrap.

Because of the coronavirus, the fund is not planning to have its annual public wrapping fest, but is still looking forward to donations of Legos, action figures such as Superman, Batman, Spiderman, baby dolls, and toys for babies. “We always seem to run out of Legos and Duplos . . . and baby dolls,” Red Stocking organizers Sandy Joyce and Susan Wallo wrote in an email.

There is still time to drop off gifts at locations around the Island. The Harley Riders have toy donation boxes at Cronig’s on State Road, Shirley’s Hardware, Woodlawn marketplace, and at Conroy‘s in West Tisbury. Cape Cod 5 locations also have toy donation boxes as does the Dukes County sheriff’s office at the airport. During Christmas in Edgartown this weekend, the Edgartown Patrolman’s Association is holding a “stuff a bus” event for the Red Stocking Fund on Sunday, Dec. 12, from 10 am to 4 pm at the Edgartown Yacht Club parking lot, making that another ideal way to help out.

“No matter what gift they pick, if it makes their heart happy then it is the perfect gift to buy,” organizers wrote. “It’s all about the magic of Christmas and the gift someone buys will in turn be the best present they will receive.”

Joyce and Wallo emphasize that although we may be through the worst of the pandemic, many families are still struggling, especially with the increase in costs for food, housing, utilities, clothing, and more. Reach out to the Red Stocking Fund online if you are able to donate this year, and drop off your gift at any of the locations listed above. All donations are welcome.

For more information, email theredstockingfund@gmail.com or visit theredstockingfund.org.