The Oak Bluffs Firemen’s Civic Association is setting up an ambulance at the Oak Bluffs fire station on Saturday, Dec. 11, from 9 am to 4 pm, that by the end of the day will be chock full of unwrapped toys and special gifts for Island kids. All the donations benefit the Red Stocking Fund. Bring a donation and make the holidays brighter for local families. For more details, email obfcamv@yahoo.com.