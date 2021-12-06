Tisbury: Those cold days

Heard on Main Street: Perhaps you should take time to relax and enjoy the little things.

Not sure what to think about this weather. It is 50 degrees one day and 30 the next. I can’t figure out what clothes to put away and what to keep out. Those cold days do make us much more appreciative for the bit of warmth, especially when the wind dies down.

It is such a treat to have so many places offering unusual and delightfully different selections for gifts this year.

The West Tisbury Congregational Church invites you to An Island Christmas—A Celebration of Land and Sea—Christmas Faire on Saturday, Dec. 11, from 9:30 am to 2:30 pm, with beautiful wreaths, swags, and centerpieces for sale, with decorations from both land and sea. This year also has a Silent Auction (bidding is open until 5 pm on the day of the Faire, with many goodies and experiences to bid on. To see what’s available and to bid, go to biddingforgood.com/fccowt. Masks are required.

On Sunday, Dec 12, at 3 pm, enjoy Schubert’s Winterreise at the W.T. Church. David Behnke, baritone, and David Rhoderick, piano, will perform. Both are past presidents of the Martha’s Vineyard Chamber Music Society. All proceeds will benefit the church.

Winterreise is a musical setting of 24 poems by Wilhelm Müller that tell the story of a young man who, rejected by the woman he loves, sets out on a solitary winter journey. During his wandering, his grief is gradually transformed into despair and finally resignation. Tickets are $20 at the door on the day of the performance. Masks are required.

Join the Vineyard Conservation Society this Saturday, Dec 11, at 10 am for the second Winter Walk highlighting open space protected by Conservation Restrictions on private lands. Beginning at the Granary Gallery in West Tisbury (the red barn where Scotchmans Lane meets Old Country Road), the walk will then proceed to the site of the 19-century Nathaniel Hancock House (across the road from the gallery).

I am sorry to have to tell you that the new “Covid Monologues MV: Readings to Nourish, Inspire & Connect” has been delayed in shipping. The new date for the book release party will be on a Sunday afternoon in January with a slightly later day for the book signing. You can order books now from connect@covidmonologuemvs.com, which can be picked up in early January.

But if you want copies of the book for holiday presents, you can order them directly from Amazon. Get the link from the address above and receive them earlier with Prime shipping.

Do you ever wonder how Amazon actually delivers stuff early while everyone else seems to be scrambling? Probably we shouldn’t ask.

Mark your calendar. You are invited to a holiday open house at the Tisbury Senior Center next week on Sunday, Dec 19, from 2 to 4 pm. The Minnesingers will perform favorite Christmas carols. There will be door prizes and refreshments. Masks are required. For more information, call 508-696-4205. I am impressed with how many holiday concerts the Minnesingers give to the community.

A reminder to the children: I understand Santa leaves his reindeer at home while it is Deer Week on the Island.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out today to Anna Tomlinson and Rachael Houston. Tomorrow, wish the best to Doug Cabral. Happy birthday to Kayla Pachico on Monday. Jeanette Bigelow marks her day on Tuesday.

Heard on Main Street: If everything seems to be going well at this time of the year, you have obviously overlooked something.