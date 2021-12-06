Tree lighting takes a village

To the Editor:

It is difficult to find the right words to use at times, especially when it is important to do so.

Each year for almost 30 years now, I have asked many people to “do their part” to help create a very special event that brings Oak Bluffs families, friends, students, teachers, town officials and the business community together to celebrate the wonders of Christmas. I have had to trust that each one will come through. And, each year, I have been overjoyed with the beauty, magic, and feeling of community that comes to Healy Square because everyone did their job.

Please bear with me as I must thank Kevin Brennan and the Oak Bluffs Firemen’s Association (Santa), the Oak Bluffs Police Department, Oak Bluffs School art teacher Jessica Johns, music teacher Brian Wieland, PTO chair Holly Thomas, Mike Santoro, Jenn Toppin, Richie Combra Jr. and helpers, Lani Goldthorpe, Phylliss Kuykendall, Luke DeBettencourt, Erin Tiernan, Kathleen Cowley, Paul Mahoney, Shauna Nute and the Vineyard Band Brass Ensemble, Oak Bluffs select board chair Brian Packish and my right hand co-chair Christine Todd. Our town is grateful for a job well done.

I wish you all have the merriest and healthiest and most wonderful holiday season and hope to see you next year — same time — same place.

Renee Balter

Oak Bluffs