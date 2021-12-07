Holding vigils against racism

Martha’s Vineyard Black Lives Matter (MVBLM) invites Islanders to join in its monthly vigils. The vigils are on the first Sunday of each month at the Chilmark library at 10:30 am, from early spring to fall, according to the group’s website. The vigils are held virtually during the winter.

During the vigils “a volunteer presents the story of a BIPOC/AAPI [Black, indigenous, and people of color/Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders] who was hurt or killed by law enforcement, we kneel in silence for 9:29 seconds, the actual time George Floyd was pinned under a knee until his death, and we collectively say their name,” according to the group’s website. “We offer announcements, and urgent and ongoing ‘Angst Into Action’ suggestions, such as events to attend, petitions to sign, legal cases to follow, organizations to donate to, and letter-writing and social media campaigns to join.”

To get more information about MVBLM, visit the website at mvblm.org. To get the Zoom link to the vigils, emails, and other items, sign up at mvblm.org/joinus.