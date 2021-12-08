40th annual Christmas in Edgartown schedule

The Teddies Around Town scavenger hunt in Edgartown raises funds for M.V. Boys & Girls Club. — Courtesy Point B Realty

Friday, Dec. 10

7:30 am – 6 pm
Santa Coloring Contest, Edgartown Meat & Fish Market

8 am – 6 pm
Third annual Window Decorating Contest

10 am – 2 pm
Scavenger Hunt: Teddies Around Town, Point B Realty

10 am – 5 pm
The Giving Tree, Vineyard Vines

10 am – 5:30 pm
Annual Raffle, Summer Shades

10 am – 6 pm
Holiday Store Raffle, Black Dog

10 am – 6 pm
Wrap Up a Cause and Buy One Gift One, Black Dog

10 am – 6 pm
Docking Around the Christmas Tree, Sea Legs and Untameable Gallery

10 am – 6 pm
Add Some Sparkle to Christmas, Tesori

10 am – 6 pm
The Very Merry Sale, Great Put On

11 am – 2 pm
Write Letters to Santa, Past & Presents

11 am – 4:15 pm
Horse-Drawn Carriage Rides, Harbor View Hotel

12 – 8 pm
Ugly Sweater Holiday Party, Town Bar & Grill

4 – 6 pm
Open House with Cider, Eisenhauer Gallery

5:30 – 7:30 pm
Vineyard Trust’s Holiday Cocktail Party, the Carnegie

6 – 6:05 pm
Lighting of the Edgartown Lighthouse

6 – 8 pm
Dinner for Lighting of the Lighthouse, Bettini Restaurant

8 – 9:30 pm
Minnesingers annual Holiday Concert, Old Whaling Church

 

Saturday, Dec. 11

7:30 am – 6 pm
Santa Coloring Contest, Edgartown Meat & Fish Market

8 am – 6 pm
Third annual Window Decorating Contest

9:30 am – 8 pm
Free Hot Chocolate and Sweets, Murdick’s Fudge

10 am – 1 pm
Eggnog on the Village Green, Island Cocktail Co.

10 am – 2 pm
Scavenger Hunt: Teddies Around Town, Point B Realty

10 am – 2 pm
Plum Hill School’s annual Elves Faire, Federated Church

10 am – 2 pm
Juniper’s Wreath Decorating, Espresso Love

10 am – 4 pm
Handmade from the Heart, Daniel Fisher House

10 am – 4 pm
28th annual Art and Crafts Festival, Edgartown School

10 am – 4 pm
Wreathmaking Workshop, Donaroma’s Nursery

10 am – 5 pm
The Giving Tree, Vineyard Vines

10 am – 5:30 pm
Annual Raffle, Summer Shades

10 am – 6 pm
Holiday Store Raffle, Black Dog

10 am – 6 pm
Wrap Up a Cause and Buy One Gift One, Black Dog

10 am – 6 pm
Docking Around the Christmas Tree, Sea Legs and Untameable Gallery

10 am – 6 pm
Add Some Sparkle to Christmas, Tesori

10 am – 6 pm
The Very Merry Sale, Great Put On

11 am – 2 pm
Write Letters to Santa, Past & Presents

11 am – 2 pm
Christmas in Edgartown Luncheon, Alchemy

11 am – 2:30 pm
Horse-Drawn Carriage Rides, Harbor View Hotel

11 – 11:45 am
Christmas in Edgartown Parade

11 am – 2 pm
Cookies at the Carnegie

11:30 am – 3 pm
Nativity Scenes, Federated Church

12 – 2 pm
Cookie Decorating, Rosewater Market

12 – 4 pm
Edgartown Library Open House

12 – 6 pm
Don’t Let Disco D.I.Y. Bead Bar and Jewelry Pop-Up, Salte

12 – 8 pm
Ugly Sweater Holiday Party, Town Bar & Grill

4 – 5:30 pm
Minnesingers annual Family Holiday Concert, Old Whaling Church

 

Sunday, Dec. 12

7:30 – 10:30 am
Breakfast at Bettini

7:30 am – 12:30 pm
Santa Coloring Contest, Edgartown Meat & Fish Market

8 am – 10 am
Third annual Window Decorating Contest

8 – 11 am
Teddy Bear Trot Holiday 5K Run & Walk, M.V. Boys & Girls Club

10 am – 2 pm
Scavenger Hunt: Teddies Around Town, Point B Realty

10 am – 2 pm
Santy Paws Fair, Edgartown Commons

10 am – 2 pm
Juniper’s Wreath Decorating, Espresso Love

10 am – 4 pm
Edgartown Patrolman’s Association Stuff–a–Bus, Edgartown Yacht Club parking lot

10 am – 5 pm
The Giving Tree, Vineyard Vines

10 am – 6 pm
Wrap Up a Cause and Buy One Gift One, Black Dog

10 am – 6 pm
Docking Around the Christmas Tree, Sea Legs and Untameable Gallery

10 am – 6 pm
Add Some Sparkle to Christmas, Tesori

10 am – 6 pm
The Very Merry Sale, Great Put On

11 am – 12 pm
Holiday Dog Show, Mini Park

11 am – 2 pm
Write Letters to Santa, Past & Presents

11:30 am – 2 pm
Nativity Scenes, Federated Church

12 – 3:30 pm
Christmas at the Cape Poge Lighthouse, Chappaquiddick

12 – 8 pm
Ugly Sweater Holiday Party, Town Bar & Grill

For more information about Christmas in Edgartown, visit christmasinedgartown.com.

 

