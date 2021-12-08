Book sale at Chilmark library

It’s back this year and bigger than ever: the Chilmark library’s Big Book Sale. The sale runs during regular library hours through Dec. 30, and promises to have thousands of books and DVDs at bargain prices.

Check out the bargains for bibliophiles now through Dec. 18, when hardcovers and DVDs are priced at $1, and paperbacks go for 25 cents. From Tuesday, Dec. 21, to Thursday, Dec. 23, pick up your finds for half price, then from Tuesday, Dec. 28, to Thursday, Dec. 30, everything is free.

The sale is sponsored by the Friends of the Chilmark Library. For more information, call 508-645-3360