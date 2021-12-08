Holiday events

1 of 10

Aquinnah

Friday, Dec. 10, and Saturday, Dec. 11

Aquinnah Artisans Holiday Fair

10 am to 4 pm, Aquinnah Town Hall

Shop for a wide variety of gift items created by Island artisans, and have fun at the craft table making ornaments and cards. Food will be available from Goldies Food Truck and Orange Peel Bakery. This fair has free admission and free parking, but remember to wear a mask. To learn more, email ​​aquinnahartisans@gmail.com, or call 508-693-5969.

Friday, Dec. 10, to Sunday, Dec. 12

Northeast Indigenous Artists Holiday Market

All day, virtual, Aquinnah Cultural Center and Northeast Indigenous Arts Alliance

Discover original artwork created by indigenous artists. Everything for sale will be available virtually, so you can shop in a socially distant manner at any time. For more details and a link to the Facebook page where the art will be posted, visit aquinnah.org/upcoming-events.

Chilmark

Saturday, Dec. 11

Craft Kit for Adults: Glass Glitter Snowflakes

4 pm, virtual, Chilmark library

Adults of all ages are welcome to stop by the library to pick up a holiday craft bag, and then join everyone on Zoom to make snowflakes silvered with German glass glitter. To sign up, email tthorpe@clamsnet.org, or call 508-645-3360.

Edgartown

Friday, Dec. 10, to Sunday, Dec. 12

40th annual Christmas in Edgartown

All day, various locations

Experience quintessential small-town holiday shopping, with decorated storefront windows, horse-drawn carriage rides, the lighting of the Edgartown Lighthouse, an Elves Faire, a parade, nativity scenes, a dog show, and store specials. Many events help to raise funds for Island nonprofits. For the schedule, visit christmasinedgartown.com.

Friday, Dec. 10, to Sunday, Dec. 12

Friday, Dec. 17, to Sunday, Dec. 19

Scavenger Hunt: Teddies Around Town

10 am to 2 pm, Point B Realty, Nevin Square

Have fun on a scavenger hunt to find teddy bears of all shapes and sizes in Edgartown storefront windows. A riddle sheet and a stamp are used to mark off each bear found, and every participant gets a prize. A suggested donation benefits the M.V. Boys & Girls Club. For details, see mvteddybearsuite.com, or call 774-563-0550.

Saturday, Dec. 11

Drop-In Holiday Card and Gift Tag Making

12 to 4 pm, Edgartown library

Visit the children’s room during the library’s annual open house, and create a special holiday card or gift tag. This activity is also available as a craft kit that can be picked up. To find out more, email programs@edgartownlibrary.org, or call 508-627-4221.

Saturday, Dec. 11

Teens Can Cook: Holiday Cookies

1 to 3 pm, Trustees’ FARM Institute

Join Chef Jenny Devivo in making spritz cookies, gingersnaps, and cookies with a little bit of everything. Anyone who is age 12 to 18 can take this class, and each person can bring home a box of their holiday treats. To register, visit thetrustees.org/tfi, or call 508-627-7007.

Saturday, Dec. 11

Ballet Movie: “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King”

3 to 4:45 pm, Edgartown library

Watch the Dutch National Ballet in a delightful film adaptation of “The Nutcracker” by Tchaikovsky. It will be presented on the library’s big screen. Everyone is welcome. All visitors over the age of 2 must wear a mask at all times. For questions, email programs@edgartownlibrary.org, or call 508-627-4221.

Sunday, Dec. 12

Seventh annual Teddy Bear Trot 5K

8:30 to 11 am, M.V. Boys & Girls Club

All ages and levels are welcome to sign up to walk or run a 5K course. It is sponsored by the Amity Island Running Club, Point B Realty, and the M.V. Boys & Girls Club. All proceeds go to the club’s Happy Healthy Kids program. For details, visit mvteddybearsuite.com, or call 774-563-0550.

Saturday, Dec. 18

Santa Claus Visit and Holiday Craft Bag

10 am to 12 pm, Edgartown library

Come visit with Santa, who is stopping by the library’s garden space near the children’s room, weather permitting. Take a keepsake photo and bring home a holiday-themed craft kit. To learn more, email programs@edgartownlibrary.org, or call 508-627-4221.

Saturday, Dec. 18

Farm Tots in the Kitchen: Holiday Cookies and Storytime

9:30 to 11:30 am, Trustees’ FARM Institute

Kids from ages 2.5 to 5 can enjoy making holiday cookies and decorating them. There will also be a holiday-themed farm story. Each child can take home six cookies to share with others. To register at least two days in advance, visit thetrustees.org/tfi, or call 508-627-7007.

Sunday, Dec. 19

Holiday Music Celebration with Celtic Duo Stanley & Grimm

6 to 7 pm, virtual, Edgartown library

Fiddler Nikki Engstrom and singer/guitarist Sean Brennan will play lively interpretations of jigs, reels, and holiday songs that will bring good cheer. For Zoom access through the web or by phone, email programs@edgartownlibrary.org, or call 508-627-4221.

Friday, Dec. 31

Kids’ New Year’s Eve Celebration Kit

10 am to 5 pm, Edgartown library

Stop by the library to pick up a bag filled with fun activities for kids to ring in the New Year. For details, email programs@edgartownlibrary.org, or call 508-627-4221.

Oak Bluffs

Daily through Thursday, Dec. 16

Featherstone’s 19th annual Holiday Gift Show

12 to 4 pm, 30 Featherstone Lane

Arrange to visit a one-stop holiday destination with handmade gifts from Island artists, including paintings, photographs, pottery, jewelry, clothing, soaps, ornaments, cards, and calendars. It is open by appointment for up to 12 people every half-hour. To reserve one or more time slots, go to featherstoneart.org, or call 508-693-1850.

Weekends through Sunday, Dec. 26

Crossland’s Christmas Display

Ocean Park

See a magical display of holiday lights in Ocean Park every Friday to Sunday night, including a twinkling floating star, massive trees made of different colored lights, and the gazebo warmly lit under a nighttime sky. Every year, Crossland Landscape designs and builds this oceanside holiday show.

Daily through Friday, Dec. 31

Gatchell Holiday Lights

5 to 8 pm, County Road

For more than 40 years, the Gatchell family has decorated their house with a massive Christmas display, including reindeer, snowmen, and more than 20,000 sparkling lights. You are welcome to park your car and get out and walk around. You can also bring nonperishable food items or a monetary donation for the Island Food Pantry. Santa will stop by on Christmas Eve.

Wednesdays, Dec. 15, 22, 29

Thursday, Dec. 23

Holiday and Winter Crafts

Curbside pickup and in-person, Oak Bluffs library

Pick up a craft kit that contains all the items needed to create a fun holiday item. Dec. 15 is for a snowglobe, Dec. 22 is for a candy cane magnet, and Dec. 29 is for a polar bear puppet. There is also an in-person craft on Dec. 23 for ages 16-plus to make elves out of felt and pine cones. For details, email cclark@clamsnet.org, or call 508-693-9433.

Sunday, Dec. 19

Rise Vineyard Performing Arts: “Season’s Greetings!”

11 am, 2 pm, 6 pm, M.V. Performing Arts Center

Enjoy an annual holiday dance show that includes jazz, ballet, tap, and contemporary. This festive production is from the entire company, and it benefits the Rise Above Access program. For details, visit risevpa.com/seasonsgreetings, or call 508-693-2262.

Tuesday, Dec. 21

Play Reading of “A Christmas Carol”

7 to 8:30 pm, virtual, Oak Bluffs library

Gather with your family to enjoy a classic Charles Dickens story that is adapted by Doris Baizley. To join via Zoom with a computer or by phone, or to inquire about reading a part, email ccooney@clamsnet.org, or call 508-693-9433.

Thursday, Dec. 30

Vineyard Book Club: “A Vineyard Christmas” by Jean Stone

7 to 8 pm, virtual, Oak Bluffs library

Join on Zoom through the web or by phone to chat about this month’s book, which has a holiday theme. The story is about a woman who settles into a rented cottage on Chappaquiddick during the holidays, and finds a basket on her porch that contains a baby girl. For Zoom access, email ccooney@clamsnet.org, or call 508-693-9433.

Vineyard Haven

Daily through Friday, Dec. 24

15th annual Holiday Small Wonders Art Show

11 am to 5 pm, Louisa Gould Gallery

Enjoy finding new, affordable, small artworks in a variety of styles and mediums from about 17 Island artists. There are also holiday cards, gift cards, jewelry, and other gifts. To browse the selection online, visit louisagould.com, or stop by the gallery.

Sunday, Dec. 12

Gingerbread House Take-and-Make Craft Kit

10 am to 12 pm, Vineyard Haven library

Pick up a fun bag at the library that contains items for creating your very own gingerbread house. For questions, email jennifer.langhammer@yahoo.com, or call 774-836-4025.

Sunday, Dec. 12

’Tis the Season in Vineyard Haven: Shop 2 Share

10 am to 5 pm, Main St.

Shop at participating local businesses in Vineyard Haven, and 10 percent of the proceeds will go to the Island Food Pantry. To find out more, email vineyardhavenba@gmail.com.

Sunday, Dec. 12, and Sunday, Dec. 19

’Tis the Season in Vineyard Haven: Santa Visit and Grab Bag Giveaway

12 to 2 pm, Main St.

Come visit with Santa in a fire truck while shopping for the holiday season. He will give out prizes and coupons from local shops. To learn more, email vineyardhavenba@gmail.com.

Thursday, Dec. 16

’Tis the Season in Vineyard Haven: Winter Wonderland

4 to 6 pm, Main Street

Enjoy a “snowy” town center that is filled with holiday decorations. Some of the participating shops are open until 7 pm. For details, email vineyardhavenba@gmail.com.

Saturday, Dec. 18, and Wednesday, Dec. 22

M.V. Family Chorus’ 20th annual Winter Concert

2 pm on Dec. 18, M.V. Museum; 5 pm on Dec. 22, virtual

Listen to a live concert of songs of peace, hope, and light from the M.V. Family Chorus, directed by Roberta Kirn of Be Well Sing. For anyone who wants to join the chorus, there are rehearsals through Dec. 12. The concert is in-person on Dec. 18, and shared via Zoom and Facebook on Dec. 22. To learn more, visit bewellsing.com, or email roberta@bewellsing.com.

Sunday, Dec. 19

Bolshoi Ballet on Film: “The Nutcracker”

1 pm, M.V. Film Center

On Christmas Eve, Marie’s nutcracker doll magically transforms into a prince, and they find themselves in an enchanted world. Join them on their journey as they encounter other toys that have come to life, as well as dancing snowflakes, all accompanied by Tchaikovsky’s beloved musical score. For tickets, visit mvfilmsociety.com.

West Tisbury

Daily through Friday, Dec. 31

MVY Radio Holiday Music Channel

All day, virtual

While decorating, baking, entertaining, or just relaxing at home, listen to a 24/7 stream of Christmas and seasonal songs from MVY Radio artists. The holiday channel is at mvyradio.org/holiday. For questions, email info@mvyradio.org, or call 508-693-5000.

Daily through Friday, Dec. 24

Island Made Holidays

10 am to 5 pm, Heather Gardens

Find a large variety of gifts at an up-Island showcase of items from Vineyard artisans, including wreaths, flowering bulbs, plants, jams and jellies, sea salt, books, jewelry, ceramics, wood bowls and platters, knitwear, herbal body care, honey products, linens, decorative soaps, candles, and much more. For details, call 508-693-1467.

Saturday, Dec. 11

Christmas Faire

First Congregational Church of West Tisbury

9:30 am to 2:30 pm

Come to an annual fair with a theme of “Island Christmas.” Beautiful wreaths, swags, and centerpieces are for sale, including decorations related to land and sea. This year there is also a silent auction. The bidding runs until Dec. 11 at 5 pm. Go to biddingforgood.com/fccowt to donate items or to bid. To learn more, email wtiscong@comcast.net, or call 508-693-2842.

Saturdays, Dec. 11, 18

Nutcracker Ballet and Books

10:15 to 10:45 am, virtual, West Tisbury library

Children of all ages are welcome to join Miss Shannon online to learn dances from “The Nutcracker.” The classes include singing, stretching, basic ballet technique, creative movement games, and a ballet-themed story. To receive the Zoom login, email mlawson@clamsnet.org.

Saturday, Dec. 18

Vineyard Artisans Holiday Fair

10 am to 4 pm, Grange Hall

Pick up unique holiday gifts created by Island artists at the last Vineyard Artisans festival of the year. There is something for everyone, including sculpture, clothing, fine art, jewelry, ceramics, journals, cards, woodwork, baskets, and much more. To learn about the artisans, check​​ vineyardartisans.com.