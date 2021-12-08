Poet’s Corner

By
The Martha's Vineyard Times
-
0

Effortlessly
By Mark Halperin

Today
my postponed life
came to a crystallized moment
as I
hesitantly
snowshoed on three feet
of freshly fallen snow
asking myself
“how shall I live?”

Then
in the void of silence in these woods
shocked
surprised
overwhelmed in the present,
I heard the
loving hugging enveloping
sound of snow
faithfully effortlessly falling
from the aged all-knowing pine trees.

Mark Halperin lives in Vineyard Haven and is a member of a poetry group that meets monthly at the Vineyard Haven library.

Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to Poet’s Corner curator Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com

