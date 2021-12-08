Effortlessly

By Mark Halperin

Today

my postponed life

came to a crystallized moment

as I

hesitantly

snowshoed on three feet

of freshly fallen snow

asking myself

“how shall I live?”

Then

in the void of silence in these woods

shocked

surprised

overwhelmed in the present,

I heard the

loving hugging enveloping

sound of snow

faithfully effortlessly falling

from the aged all-knowing pine trees.

Mark Halperin lives in Vineyard Haven and is a member of a poetry group that meets monthly at the Vineyard Haven library.

Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to Poet’s Corner curator Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com.