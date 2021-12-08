Poet’s Corner

Effortlessly
By Mark Halperin
Today
my postponed life
came to a crystallized moment
as I
hesitantly
snowshoed on three feet
of freshly fallen snow
asking myself
“how shall I live?”
Then
in the void of silence in these woods
shocked
surprised
overwhelmed in the present,
I heard the
loving hugging enveloping
sound of snow
faithfully effortlessly falling
from the aged all-knowing pine trees.
Mark Halperin lives in Vineyard Haven and is a member of a poetry group that meets monthly at the Vineyard Haven library.
