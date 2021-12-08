Religious services for the holidays

Good Shepherd Roman Catholic Parish

Visit goodshepherdmv.com, or call 508-693-0342.

Tuesdays in Advent

St. Augustine’s Church, Vineyard Haven

Mass, followed by confessions, 6:30 pm.

Christmas Eve

St. Augustine’s Church, Vineyard Haven

Mass in English, 4 pm.

Mass in Portuguese, 7 pm.

St. Elizabeth’s Church, Edgartown

Mass in English, 6 pm.

Christmas Day

St. Augustine’s Church, Vineyard Haven

Mass in English, 9 am.

Mass in Portuguese, 7 pm.

St. Elizabeth’s Church, Edgartown

Mass in English, 11 am.

United Methodist Church

Visit umc-mv.org, or call 508-693-4424.

Sundays in Advent

Service in-person, 10 am.

Christmas Eve

Service in-person, 7 pm.

Community Baptist Church of Gay Head (Aquinnah)

Visit communitybaptistgayhead.church, or call 508-693-1539.

Christmas Eve

Service, warm beverages, and tasty snacks, 8 pm.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints

Email markrdennis55@gmail.com, or call 774-563-0460.

Saturday, Dec. 18

Live nativity indoors, refreshments, and carols, 6 to 8 pm.

Federated Church

Visit federatedchurchmv.org, or call 508-627-4421.

Sundays in Advent

In-person Meetinghouse worship led by the Rev. Charlotte Wright and Peter Boak at 10 am. Masks and social distancing are required. A livestream and recording will be available through the website.

Saturday, Dec. 11, Sunday, Dec. 12

Traditional creches and nativity scenes in the Meetinghouse during the Christmas in Edgartown celebration. Saturday, 11:30 am to 3 pm. Sunday, 11:30 am to 2 pm.

Sunday, Dec. 19

Strolling the Edgartown village, lessons, and carols, 5 pm, starting at the Mayhew Parsonage at 75 South Water St. Candles and music sheets will be provided.

Christmas Eve

Lessons, carols, and candlelight service in the Meetinghouse, 5 pm.

Sunday, Dec. 26

After-Christmas bells and carols in the Meetinghouse, 10 am. Please bring your singing voices and favorite bells to church.

Grace Episcopal Church

Visit graceepiscopalmv.org, or call 508-693-0332.

Sundays in Advent

Service in-person, 8 am, and service in-person and online, 10 am.

Saturday, Dec. 18

Blue Christmas service in-person and online, 10 am.

Christmas Eve

Service in-person and online, 5 pm. Carols, 8 pm. Festal Eucharist in-person and online, 8:30 pm.

Christmas Day

Service in-person and online, 9 am.

Sunday, Dec. 26

Service in-person and online, 10 am.

Vineyard Assembly of God

Visit vineyardag.com, or call 508-696-7576.

Christmas Eve

Candlelight service, 7 pm, and a livestream on the church’s YouTube channel, youtube.com/vineyardag.

Unitarian Universalist Society of M.V.

Visit uusmv.org, or call 508-693-8982.

Sunday, Dec. 12

Annual candlelight service, 4:30 pm and 6:30 pm, with the Rev. Rob Hardies. The 6:30 pm service will also be available via Zoom. Due to capacity limits related to COVID, registration is required for attendance. Email Ann Cilfone at uu.society.mv@gmail.com to reserve a seat.

Sunday, Dec. 26

Winter solstice service, 11 am. Rebecca Gilbert of the Native Earth Teaching Farm shares inspiration from the natural world about the power of the small, and using this time to plant seeds for change.

St. Andrew’s Church

Visit standrewsmv.org, or call 508-627-5330.

Saturday, Dec. 11

Hot chocolate, cookies, and carols, 10 am to 1 pm, outdoors. Plus making holiday postcards for our country’s service members.

Christmas Eve

Family-friendly service, 4 pm. Traditional service with music and candlelight, 9:45 pm.

Christmas Day

Traditional and quiet Eucharist service, 9 am.

Sunday, Dec. 26

Holy Eucharist Rite II service, with organ music, 9 am.