Middle school hoops roundup

A busy week of middle school hoops play tipped off last Thursday at a vocal and packed Oak Bluffs School gym with a much anticipated boys clash between the host Blazers and the West Tisbury Hawks. Jacoby Light scored 16 points and Guillerma Oliveira added five more and pounded the glass for 18 rebounds, leading OB to a 43-31 win. Landon Lepine, Tripp Murphy, Lathrop Keene and Ethan Dibiaso led a balanced West Tisbury offense.

At the Tisbury School, the Edgartown Eagles topped the host Tigers, 34-23. Xeandre Miller scored 10 and Theo Moore had eight points to lead the Eagles. Patrick Ward scored nine points and Bryan Marcal had eight for Tisbury.

Tuesday afternoon, West Tisbury traveled to Tisbury and shut down the Tigers, 37-7. Landon Lepine sparked the Hawks attack with 16 points, Tripp Murphy had seven and Ethan Dibiaso scored six. Bryan Marcal sank a three-pointer for Tisbury.

In girls play, Ava Townes poured in 28 points lifting the visiting Edgartown Eagles to a 52-32 win over Oak Bluffs on Tuesday afternoon. Hannah McCormick added 10 points and Savannah Matthews had eight for Edgartown. Eva Giordano had the hottest hand for the Blazers, scoring 14 points, while Reese Malowski and Tessa Schulz chipped in six points apiece.