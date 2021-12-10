Trustees appoints John Judge

The board of directors of the Trustees of Reservations appointed John Judge as the organization’s fifth president and CEO following an eight month search.

Judge will oversee management for the Trustees, which conserves and preserves 120 properties across Massachusetts and has a $40 million operating budget.

“We are pleased to welcome John to The Trustees at a time when our shared future depends so much on our ability to connect with the natural world and with each other in healthy ways,” Nicie Panetta, Board of Directors Vice Chair and Chair of the Executive Search Committee said in the release. “John impressed us with his passion for outdoor citizenship and his focus on making the work of The Trustees both accessible and inspiring to everyone in the Commonwealth. His track record of success as a national voice for climate and environmental justice will enable The Trustees to build on its existing initiatives in these critical areas.”

Judge previously headed the Appalachian Mountain Club, a nonprofit dedicated to the preservation and enjoyment of the Appalachian region, as president and CEO. Prior to the AMC Judge was the chief city planning and economic development officer for the city of Springfield, overseeing redevelopment in Springfield and the establishment of the University of Massachusetts Design Center.

“I am thrilled to bring my enthusiasm and appreciation for the outdoors to the depth and breadth of work that is The Trustees,” Judge said in the release. “We are in a timely and unique position to be ambitious in our approach to historic, urban, and rural conservation. Our beautiful coastlines, waterfronts, agricultural land, and many cultural and historic sites are all a part of the fabric of Massachusetts. It is crucial to preserve these spaces and ensure that they are accessible to our entire community.”