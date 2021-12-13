Aquinnah: Festive spirit in the air

The Aquinnah Artisan’s Festival this past weekend was a complete delight. The vendors were talented with so many wonderful gifts, the food provided by Goldie’s Food Truck and the Orange Peel Bakery was delicious and nourishing and the people came from all over the Island to shop. While staffing a fundraising table for the Friends of the Aquinnah Library, I was able to catch up with lots of old friends that I have not seen in quite a while including Emma Young, who once upon a time worked at the Aquinnah library, Jack and Jill Posner, who live in town, fellow columnist Valerie Sonnenthal and many more. I also got to chat with other vendors nearby like Jessica Kramer of Hawkhouse Jewelry, Christina Hook (I hope the knee heals completely) and Janette Vanderhoop. There was a festive spirit in the air and lots of good cheer, thank you to Gabbi Camilleri who organized the entire thing.

The Aquinnah Public Library is keeping the holiday spirit going this month. The book group is meeting on Thursday, Dec. 16, at 3 pm for a discussion of “Christmas Days: 12 Stories and 12 Feasts for 12 Days” by Jeanette Winterson. Email aq_mail@clamsnet.org to register. Also on Thursday, Dec. 16, the beginner-friendly knitting group will meet at 5 pm. Learn how to make a simple knitting project, all ages welcome and all materials and instructions will be provided. The group will meet on Zoom twice during the month for knitting support. Email jmatejcek@clamsnet.org to register and organize pick up of your materials. On Saturday, Dec. 18, from noon to 3 pm, join Gabbi Camilleri at the Aquinnah Town Hall building for a holiday crafting workshop. Learn to make clothespin dolls, felt acorn ornaments, painted rock fridge magnets, shell ornaments, cut paper cards, and more. All materials will be provided; no registration required. Open to all ages, with adult supervision required for children under 12 years old. If you would rather craft at home, holiday craft kits are available at the library during their open hours. There are different craft kits for cards, ornaments, decorating and wrapping paper.

Pam Glavin will be putting up a small tree at Carl Widdis’ grave this weekend as she does every year. People are encouraged to come and place something on Carl’s Wishing Tree and make a promise to do something good for someone else. Pam does this to honor Carl’s spirit as he was always available to help others at the drop of a hat.

The Community Baptist Church of Gay Head is holding Christmas Eve services at 8 pm. There will be carols, candle lighting, readings, and refreshments. You can gather inside the church or around the bonfire outside. Everyone is welcome.

The Martha’s Vineyard Film Festival, who have been housed in the space above the Chilmark Tavern for many years, is moving to a new location in West Tisbury. They have entered into an agreement with the Preservation Trust to lease the upstairs theater of the Grange Hall for events and their offices will relocate to the old West Tisbury library on Music Street. Congratulations to Brian Ditchfield and the crew of the MVFF, they have wanted a permanent home for so long. While I will miss having them as neighbors in Chilmark, I am so happy for them to be fulfilling a long-time dream.

Charley Hoye and Kathie Olsen are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Dec. 17. They were married in Redding, Calif., and have been together ever since. Congratulations on creating a beautiful life and family together, Charley and Kathie! Happy Birthday to Jesse Hayes who celebrates Dec. 16!