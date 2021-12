Calum McQueen Hart

Laura Jennifer Hart and Samuel Allen Hart of Aquinnah announce the birth of a son, Calum McQueen Hart, on Nov. 28, 2021, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Calum weighed 8.2 pounds.

Sutton Rose Piland

Samantha Piland and Anthony Piland Jr. of Tisbury announce the birth of a daughter, Sutton Rose Piland, on Dec. 3, 2021, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Sutton weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces.