Oak Bluffs: Light an extra candle

On Dec. 4, I attended a celebration of life for Kent and Maureen Healy. They were wonderful people who contributed so much to the entire Island community that the Ag Hall was filled with several hundred of the people they helped or touched in some way.



I’m not going to tell you their story, it’s well documented in many articles about them over the years. But I wanted to share the feeling in the Ag Hall that Saturday afternoon, I think it is something we have all experienced. It felt like a giant hug to be there in that beautiful barn, surrounded by friends and neighbors from every Island town and every walk of life, who had come together to support a family and each other through loss. Stories were told, music was played, food was shared, there were tears and laughter and something magical happened. We were ONE town for a few hours, one community, one family.



These past two years have brought a lot of loss to each of us in different ways. Yet this Island community always comes together to support each other and get through hard times. That is the secret treasure of living here, and the answer to “What do you do in the winter?”



We will light an extra candle this holiday season as we remember Emma Hall, whom we lost a year ago on Dec. 19. Emma was a bright, beautiful young woman who is missed immensely. Our hearts go out to her family at this time and always.



The M.V. Family Chorus is presenting its 20th annual winter concert in person and virtually this year. The chorus will be singing songs of peace, hope, and light at the M.V. Museum on Saturday, Dec. 18, at 2 pm (rain/snow date is Dec. 19 at 2). This is a free event with light refreshments available. Contact Roberta Kirn for more info: roberta@bewellsing.com.



Also on Saturday the 18th, our last chance for the Vineyard Artisans Holiday Fair. One-of-a-kind clothing, jewelry, artwork, baskets, cards, and more will be available at the Grange Hall for the absolute best last-minute shopping, 10 am to 4 pm.



I picked up a wonderful children’s book at Featherstone last week, “The Little Inkwell Girl” by Nicole Edmonds. The author grew up spending summers at her grandparents’ home on Nashawena Park and is now a year-round resident of Oak Bluffs. She tells the story from the little girl’s perspective, about her love of her summer days, the beach, the town, and her family. The book is beautifully illustrated and a joy to read. Not sure whether I’m going to gift it or keep it!



The M.V. Family Center has started some fun new programs for the winter. In case you don’t know about the Family Center, it is a program of M.V. Community Services which offers wonderful activities and support for families of young children. The Family Center is located in Vineyard Haven, across from the library on Greenwood Avenue, but it serves families Island-wide. Programs include children’s activities and playgroups, parenting classes and support groups, as well as a ‘Swap Shop” for clothes, toys and equipment, and a pantry offering supplies like diapers, formula, and food. Some of the activities take place at the center and others take the families out and about on the Island, walking trails or playing Scavenger Hunt. New winter programs include Stroller Skate at the M.V. Ice Arena and Swim with Me at the YMCA pool. For more information and to get the calendar of events, email mvfamilycenter@gmail.com. You can also check their Facebook page, or call 508-687-9182.



Reminder to call Rose at the Senior Center by Dec. 16 to get on the list for a Christmas Day meal delivery! 508-693-4509.



The last full moon of the year is on Dec. 18. This Full Cold Moon is also called the “Long Nights Moon” as it occurs during the shortest days of the year. The moon will rise just as the sun is setting, 4 pm-ish. If it is a clear night, bundle up and find an east facing spot. Howling is optional.



Happiest of birthdays to Eve Heyman on the 17th and Bill Jones on the 21st!

