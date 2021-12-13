Poet’s Corner

Gathering
By Ellie Bates
winterberry dressed the curve in the road along Mill Pond
her naked branches burst with red berries
carefully I step to cut several stems as cars speed by
add them to crimson stalks from the pond’s edge
in the quiet of the forest, I continue a seasonal gathering
common juniper’s green needles hold lapis berries
prized for making gin and once used to cure hunger
when burned a fragrance so soothing provides magical clarity
red cedar’s sap clings to my fingers the pungent smell lingers
its stickiness deters insects from harming wood
with gratitude I feel safe carry more evergreen branches
white pine spruce hemlock fir pitch pine
like the ancients I keep the ritual year after year
bring natural abundance into my home
a ceremony to ward off winter’s darkness
with vibrant blue and red berries decked in green
Ellie Bates lives in Edgartown year round and enjoys writing poetry with the Cleaveland House Poets and the MV Poets’ Collective.