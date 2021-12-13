Poet’s Corner

Gathering

By Ellie Bates

winterberry dressed the curve in the road along Mill Pond

her naked branches burst with red berries

carefully I step to cut several stems as cars speed by

add them to crimson stalks from the pond’s edge

in the quiet of the forest, I continue a seasonal gathering

common juniper’s green needles hold lapis berries

prized for making gin and once used to cure hunger

when burned a fragrance so soothing provides magical clarity

red cedar’s sap clings to my fingers the pungent smell lingers

its stickiness deters insects from harming wood

with gratitude I feel safe carry more evergreen branches

white pine spruce hemlock fir pitch pine

like the ancients I keep the ritual year after year

bring natural abundance into my home

a ceremony to ward off winter’s darkness

with vibrant blue and red berries decked in green

Ellie Bates lives in Edgartown year round and enjoys writing poetry with the Cleaveland House Poets and the MV Poets’ Collective.