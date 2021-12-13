Real Estate Transactions: Nov. 29 to Dec. 3, 2021

Edgartown

Dec. 10, Daniel N. Goldstein and Linda E. Goldstein, trustees of Daniel N. Goldstein and Linda E. Goldstein Revocable Living Trust, sold 12 Majors Cove Lane to Andrew W. Berry for $1,385,000.

Gosnold

Dec. 9, Thomas B. Worth and Oliver F. Ames Jr., trustees of the Ponzecchi Massachusetts Real Property Trust, sold 0 Bayberry Hill Road to Jon Winet and Debra Lynn Pughe, trustees of Jon Winet and Debra Pughe Trust, for $1,591,111.

Oak Bluffs

Dec. 6, Eulalie M. Regan, trustee of the Eulalie M. Regan Trust and the Peter L. Regan Trust, and Dennis Gutman, trustee of the Peter L. Regan Trust, sold 41 Bayes Hill Road to Mary Skelton Roberts for $2,000,000.