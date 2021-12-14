Edgartown: It is clearly worth it

The rainy weather certainly didn’t dampen any spirits for Christmas in Edgartown. Thankfully, warmer temperatures accompanied the rain on Saturday so people were still out and about to enjoy the various festivities on Saturday, including the parade. Unfortunately, I missed the parade this year. I was working the Edgartown School Craft Fair with my co-advisor and partner in crime, Meaghan Morris, which was a success this year after a year off due to COVID and another year that was slow due to bad weather. I think we made enough to send two or three kids to Washington, so we’ve only got about 36 more to get there. It’s funny. I ran into Matt DeFeo at the school that afternoon and we were chatting about our memories of our own trips to D.C. So, it’s definitely a lot of work and definitely a lot of money to raise but it is clearly worth it. We’ve both been out of school a long time, so our memories are certainly proof of the value of such a trip.

Happy birthday wishes go out to Alley Ellis, who celebrated on Dec. 12, and Alex Vasiliadis on Dec. 16.

Santa is visiting the Edgartown library on Saturday morning, Dec. 18, from 10 am until noon, outside in the garden space by the children’s room, weather permitting. Take a photo with Santa, and take home a holiday-themed craft bag.

Also on Saturday at the library, Steve Ewing will be reading from, and signing, his new book, “Waterfront Poems,” from 2 until 3 pm on Saturday. Attendance to this program will be limited to registrants only. You will need proof of registration and a mask to be admitted.

Carl Widdiss’ Promise Tree will return this weekend at his graveside in Aquinnah. Carl’s wife, Pam Glavin, puts the tree up each year so people can visit it and it throughout the winter and hang an ornament or leave a promise gift on the tree, while making a secret promise to perform one act of kindness during this season. This is a way of paying it forward and honoring Carl’s generous spirit toward others. The tree will be up through March.

The RISE holiday dance performance, Season’s Greetings, will be at the PAC this Sunday for three shows. Each show is a bit different, with the littles dancing in the 11 am show, tweens performing at 2 pm, and teens performing at 6 pm. While each show is different, they will all put you in the festive holiday spirit. You can purchase tickets ahead of the shows at tututix.com.

The weather doesn’t feel too much like Christmas. Temperatures are pretty mild for December. I still tend to be cold because I’m sort of constantly underdressed. Just like when I was a kid, I prefer to go without the bulk of a coat whenever possible. A scarf is my best friend, because if my neck is warm the rest of me can handle a chill. And honestly, I think that going without a coat helps me deny that I live in New England in winter.

As this goes to print, my girl should be landing back on M.V. from Hawaii for the holiday. This mama bear is pretty excited about it. As I write this, she has had one of her most magical experiences since arriving on Oahu, seeing Bethany Hamilton at the beach and watching her surf. You may or may not be familiar with Hamilton, a professional surfer who lost her arm to a shark attack when she was 13 back in 2003. She went on to become an inspiration for many young women and a magnificent surfer, winning many titles over the years since the attack. Amelia was able to catch some great photos and watch her tear up the waves for the afternoon.

That’s about all I’ve got for this week. It is well past my bedtime and I’m drifting away as I write. The deadline for next week’s column is early again so if you have something to share, please get it to me by this Friday. Have a great week. Wear your masks. Wash your hands. Stay safe.