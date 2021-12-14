Shirley Carter

Shirley died peacefully at Mass General Hospital on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, after a massive stroke; she was 89 years old. She was a very private person; an individualist — elegant, graceful, strong-willed, and independent. She loved travel and good food, and had a keen sense of style and fashion. She was a friend to nature and the animals, and a member of the Audubon Society.

After traveling the world as the wife of a colonel and thoracic surgeon in the military, with all the duties and responsibilities that entailed, she returned home to her New England roots and settled on Martha’s Vineyard. She had family on the island: the beloved Bishop John Burgess and wife Esther, who were her cousins by marriage and a wonderful support to her, as well as a great part of her transition to living on the Island two decades ago. She loved the Vineyard, and the many warm and supportive friends she met here over the years. She always had a smile for everyone she encountered.

Shirley was a talented artist, and preferred Impressionism. She studied under renowned Russian artist Sergei Bongart, and always enjoyed the time she spent at Featherstone and at the Field Gallery. She was also an avid gardener, and spent many gorgeous Vineyard days planting beautiful flowers in her 50-year-old perennial garden. Shirley loved nature, and feeding the beautiful birds on the Island.

She was the mother of five children; three boys, Scott, Craig, and Mark; and two girls, Donna and Judy. Her daughter Judy lives on the Island.

Shirley was loved by all who knew her.

Rest In Peace, Shirley.