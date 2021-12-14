Winter Break activities at Island libraries

Local libraries are always making sure that kids and families have fun activities to participate in during the winter break when schools are closed.

The West Tisbury library hosts several events during winter break that are fun for the whole family. Beginning Monday, Dec. 27, there will be crafts set up for kids and teens in the respective rooms from 10:30 am to 4 pm.

On Tuesday, Dec. 28, and Thursday, Dec. 30, at 1 pm there will be movies offered for families and teens. The family movies will be screened in the community room and the teen movies will be downstairs.

Masks must be worn by everyone over the age of 2. Kids under the age of 10 must be accompanied by a mature caregiver. These activities are free and open to all.

Call or check the library website for movie titles: 508-693-3366, westtisburylibrary.org.

Kids can enjoy a “Frozen”-themed scavenger hunt at the Oak Bluffs library Dec. 23 through Dec. 31. Pick up a clue sheet at the library, search the library building for some of your favorite characters, and turn in your completed sheet for a small prize.

Teens ages 12 through 19 are welcome to head to the library on Friday, Dec. 24, and Dec. 31, from 3 to 4 pm, for a special get-together with peers. Hang out, drink some hot chocolate, and check out the variety of games available. Enjoy the refurbished space, free wifi, and assistance from librarians.

Visit oakbluffslibrary.org for more information, or call 508-693-9433.

The Vineyard Haven library offers a winter storytime at the Martha’s Vineyard Family Center followed by a themed scavenger hunt on Thursday, Dec. 30, from 9:30 to 10:30 am. On Friday, Dec. 31, starting at 10:30 am, bring your kids to the library for in-person storytime complete with songs, stories, and sensory exploration activities.

Head to vhlibrary.org for more fun activities, or call 508-696-4211.

Does your child love getting creative with Legos? They can meet up with fellow Lego fans and play with the Edgartown library’s stash on Wednesday, Dec. 29, from 3 to 5 pm. This is an opportunity for kids of all ages to have fun with friends and build anything they choose. Kids can either work on their own creations or build as a team. Visit bit.ly/33vwVHn for more information, or call 508-627-4221.