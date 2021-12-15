My Holiday Plea to the Grinch 

My cherished delights — oh where did they go?

My needlepoints, favorite fabrics, my beloved dominoes!

They were FedExed in a box weighing 86 pounds.

And dropped at my door in May. That box has never been found.

I love these items deeply, they give me nostalgic pleasures.

So why would a Grinch purloin and keep such trivial treasures?

Yet at this jolly season, Grinches are known to change their ways.

And repent their random pranks of their previous knavish days.

So my holiday wish, if that Grinch could hear my plea,

Is: Merry Christmas, sweet Grinchy, please return my box to me.

Friederike Biggs

Vineyard Haven