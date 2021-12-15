Outgoing chair gets a chair

Falmouth board member Kathryn Wilson made her final appearance on the Steamship Authority board Monday morning during a joint meeting with the port council. Due to prescribed rotation, Wilson’s tenure as chair came to a close at the meeting.

As The Times previously reported, Wilson has also opted to step down from the board. New Bedford board member Moira Tierney, the new chair, thanked Wilson for her service on behalf of the board and SSA staff. SSA general manager Robert Davis gave Wilson a ceremonial piece of furniture in honor of her time on the board — a rocking chair. Davis said there were also rocking chairs for long-serving port council members Ed Anthes Washburn and Eric Shufelt. Both are retiring from the port council.

“Each one of them has the person’s name and the years that they served,” Davis said of the rockers.

“In recognition of her dedicated service,” Davis also presented Wilson with a congratulatory citation from the Massachusetts House of Representatives “in recognition of her dedicated service.”

The citation bore the signatures of Massachusetts Speaker of the House, Ronald Mariano, and Falmouth Rep. Dylan Fernandes.

Davis noted the House gave Anthes Washburn and Shufelt citations too.

Wilson returned the gesture, and gave Davis a thank-you gift as well, a local artisan sweatshirt with the image of a ferry on it.

Wilson, Anthes Washburn, and Shufelt all received applause for their service.