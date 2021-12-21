Aquinnah: Please be careful

I was really hoping for less COVID for Christmas, but I guess that is not going to be the case this year. I have known more people with COVID in the past two weeks than I have during the entire pandemic. Please be careful, everyone; wear a mask, and test often. Rumor has it the vaccine bus will be back at the high school after New Year’s.

The library will be open Thursday, Dec. 23, from 11 am to 4 pm. It will be closed on Saturday, Christmas Day, and open again on Tuesday, Dec. 28 at 11 am.

The Community Baptist Church is celebrating Christmas Eve at 8 pm with carols, candle lighting, readings, and refreshments. There will be seating inside and a bonfire outside. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Pathways Arts will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, but open on Dec. 26 and 27 from 11 am to 5 pm. If you wish to view its gallery exhibit at another time, private appointments can be made by calling 508-645-9098. It will reopen in January 2022. Check out the website for upcoming events, at pathwaysmv.org.

It’s not too late to make your end-of-the-year charitable contributions. Please consider donating to some of our local nonprofits: the Aquinnah Cultural Center, donate at aquinnah.org; all donations are tax-deductible. Liz Witham and Ken Wentworth are working to finish their timely documentary on right whales, and they have partnered with the Center for Independent Documentary, so all donations are tax-deductible; follow this link to contribute: bit.ly/RIGHT-WHALE-FILM.

The Friends of the Aquinnah Library are working to help the library update its equipment; make a check payable to FAPL and drop it off at the library or mail it to FAPL, c/o Aquinnah Town Hall, 955 State Road, Aquinnah, MA 02535.

Happy birthday to Claus Smith, who turned 14 on Dec. 20. ! I hope you had a momentous day. Happy birthday to Christmas baby Christina Montoya; Naushon Vanderhoop and Jessica Kramer, who both celebrate on Dec. 26; Sarah Nixon, Dec. 27; Lang Gerhard, Dec. 28; and Olive and Violet MacPhail, who will be turning 16 on Dec. 30. Watch out, world, they will be driving soon (Olive and Violet, that is — everyone else on this list, except for Claus Smith, is already driving). If you celebrate Christmas, I hope you have a wonderful and healthy holiday filled with family and light.