Leo Timothy McHugh and Lucas Allan McHugh

Elizabeth McHugh and Timothy McHugh of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of twin boys, Leo Timothy McHugh and Lucas Allan McHugh, on Dec. 15, 2021, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Leo weighed 6 pounds, 2 ounces, and Lucas weighed 6 pounds.

Brier Xavier Murphy-Conroy

Jamie Murphy and Paul Conroy of Edgartown announce the birth of a son, Brier Xavier Murphy-Conroy, on Dec. 15, 2021, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Brier weighed 9 pounds, 14 ounces.