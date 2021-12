Indulge in a traditional Christmas feast at the M.V. Masonic Lodge in Oak Bluffs with the Martha’s Vineyard Freemasons on Saturday, Dec. 25, from 1 to 5 pm. A sizeable meal of turkey and stuffing with all the fixings will be capped off by dessert and coffee or hot chocolate. Cronigs Market, Morning Glory Farm, and Edgartown Meat and Fish have contributed fine food for the occasion. All are welcome. Call 508-627-2377 for more information.