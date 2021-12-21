Poet’s Corner

Overlooking the Dunes

By James Miller

With sunlight on their gentle back,

I watch the current of green wind

which blows left and right and then back

like a pure soul who’s never sinned.

For nature is clean of our crimes.

She could not write our guilty plot.

Though we’ve stabbed her a million times,

she always is what we are not.

I know this by the dancing birds.

The ones that sweep the dunes with songs.

How their voice transcends my plain words

to let me know I don’t belong.

For when I leave, they’ll still sing on.

Such is my night. Such is their dawn.

James Miller is a seasonal resident of Martha’s Vineyard. His poetry and music can be accessed at jamesmillerarts.com.

