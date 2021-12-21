Overlooking the Dunes
By James Miller
With sunlight on their gentle back,
I watch the current of green wind
which blows left and right and then back
like a pure soul who’s never sinned.
For nature is clean of our crimes.
She could not write our guilty plot.
Though we’ve stabbed her a million times,
she always is what we are not.
I know this by the dancing birds.
The ones that sweep the dunes with songs.
How their voice transcends my plain words
to let me know I don’t belong.
For when I leave, they’ll still sing on.
Such is my night. Such is their dawn.
James Miller is a seasonal resident of Martha’s Vineyard. His poetry and music can be accessed at jamesmillerarts.com.
Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to Poet’s Corner curator Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com.