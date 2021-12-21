Tisbury: A wonderful holiday treat

Heard on Main Street: Sometimes understanding what a woman wants is difficult. It’s like trying to figure out what color the letter seven smells like.

I hope you’ve enjoyed the terrific window displays on Main Street right now. I admit that my favorite is the big cuddly polar bear at The Beach House. All the shop displays will keep you smiling through the holidays. Don’t forget to take the time to enjoy them.

Thanks to the Ivory family, we can all delight in the lovely Christmas tree and decorations in the Linden Tree Park. Kenny and Kathy Ivory and their daughters have been doing this for many years. Enjoy the colorful scene, and thank the family in your hearts for making our town look better yet again. Or in-person when you see any one of them.

I just enjoyed a wonderful holiday treat. The daughter of a friend who lives in Oregon set up a Zoom with my friend. Martha McCourt turned 95 last summer. She published the voluminous and well-documented Luce Genealogy, which is available for you to study at the Martha’s Vineyard Museum library. That was a gift from her to the Island. My husband and I visited her and her family in the process of working on that book.

The Falmouth event that cut off the electricity for ten minutes last week not only set all my clocks blinking, but it also caused the control to my electric blanket to start blinking. And that one would not be reset or shut off. I didn’t know what to do, so I simply unplugged it. That worked. By bedtime when I plugged it in, the control was working fine.

I’m not happy with Amerigas. When I tried to give them a new account for autopay, they refused to accept it. I even spoke with a person, which you know rarely happens with any business these days. But she informed me that Amerigas would not let it go through after it was supposedly put in place. Now they are charging me late fees when I already paid the bill. They win the Grinch prize this year.

I am looking forward to a book recommended by a friend. We enjoy reading what are called cozy mysteries. This book sounds as if it were written, tongue in cheek, just for us. It is called “Your Guide to Not Getting Murdered in a Quaint English Village.”

Many travel plans are now changing because of the increase in covid cases. If this means you might be alone for Christmas, a wise friend suggested you prepare ahead. Plan a special menu for the meals, starting with breakfast. And choose a movie to brighten the afternoon.

You are invited to visit the magical Promise Tree at the Aquinnah Cemetery at the gravesite of Carl Widdiss. The lights go on at dusk. Leave something special or an ornament on the Christmas tree as you make a promise to help a fellow Islander in need, whether with friendship or assistance. Or make such a promise to yourself right now. And thank the Widdiss family for reminding us that this is what the season is all about.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out to Liam Patrick Bruni on Sunday. Happy birthday to Toby Riseborough next Wednesday.

Heard on Main Street: Be naughty. Save Santa the trip.