Indoor track sweeps Sandwich

The MVRHS girls and boys indoor track teams scored big wins over Sandwich, Tuesday afternoon at Wheaton College in Norton.

The girls placed first in nine of the 10 events, won a relay, and led 24-3 after the field events, en route to a 67-26 win.

Shantavia Whylly won the 55-meter dash (8.49) and the long jump (12 feet, 7 inches) before running the lead leg in the 4 x 200 relay, followed by Emily MacMillan, Aileen Mahoney, and Camilly Fonseca, for a team winning time of 2:15.

Eloise Christy was a triple winner, placing first in the high jump (5 feet), 55-meter high hurdles (10.72), and 600 meters (1:55.8). Her sister Wren won the mile (5:33.5) and 1,000 meters (3:19.9), qualifying for states in both.

The Vineyarders won the boys meet, 54-30, and led 16-7 after the field events. Jonathan Norton won the mile in 4:48, and qualified for states. He then joined Borja Tolay, Walker Brescia, and Daniel da Silva for a stirring comeback win in the 4 x 400 relay. MV trailed by 30 meters after two legs, but da Silva cut the Sandwich lead down to 10 meters, and Norton overtook Falmouth’s Henry Gardner on the anchor leg to get the win. Da Silva qualified for states with a win in the 1000 (2:48.3), and Kenny Cook won the long jump with a leap of 16 feet, 8 inches, to claim a personal best.

“A great team win,” Vineyard Coach Joe Schroeder said. “It was just good to be out competing.”

The Vineyarders are back on the track next in the Holiday Challenge at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston on Dec. 27.