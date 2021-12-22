MVRHS boys hoops beaten by Bulldogs

An error-prone Vineyarder boys basketball team suffered a tough 73-39 non-league loss to the Old Rochester Bulldogs on Saturday in Mattapoisett.

“We had 29 turnovers. Our youth certainly showed,” Vineyard Coach Mike Joyce said. “We didn’t take care of the ball. You can’t give the other team almost 30 extra possessions. Even if they score on half of those, that’s 30 points.

“We didn’t play with the energy and effort that we played with at Falmouth [a 46-40 Vineyard win on Dec. 14]. That allowed us to overcome some mistakes in the Falmouth game, and we just didn’t bring that to Old Rochester.”

Matheus Rodrigues led MV with 14 points, and Toby Roberts scored 10, including a trio of treys.

The Vineyarders play their home opener on Dec. 30 at 12:30 pm against Dover-Sherborn.