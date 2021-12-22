Real Estate Confidential: Last minute stocking stuffers

1 of 7

Real Estate Confidential is a bi-weekly chit-chat about new listings, sales, or other insider info on the Martha’s Vineyard Real Estate market, presented by Fred Roven, owner/broker of Martha’s Vineyard Buyer Agents. It appears every other Friday in The Minute.

Who among us would not scream with joy to find the keys to a brand new waterfront home in their stocking on Christmas morning? Some of you have a very grand gesture in mind for the family, and the gift of a new home is one that will keep giving more than any other. A new home will be a gift your family will never expect. Just let them keep guessing to build a little suspense.

Obviously, this will take a bit of advanced groundwork. You need to be certain the home will be one all the decision makers will actually love. Possibly you have been to some open houses over the years, maybe even just for fun and have been making mental notes of preferred neighborhoods, size, layout, finishes, and of course my favorite is the color of the front door.

You’re about to pull off the ultimate Christmas surprise, and of course you will need help from a Realtor and an attorney, so make certain they know not to leave messages; you are preparing for the surprise of a lifetime.

Although I love the stocking concept, there are multiple methods that will deliver on the surprise. If not stockings on the mantelpiece (you may not have a mantle), you could wrap the keys in a box for under the tree, go out for a drive, and pass by the house with a giant red bow on the front door, or possibly have a painting done of the house, or even have a miniature replica built.

Actually finding the keys to any of these properties any morning of the year would be pretty amazing.

242 Herring Creek Road has everything your family would love in a waterfront paradise on Lake Tashmoo. Stroll through the 4 acres to the dock (with power and water). The living space is primarily on the first level, and it has a finished lower level and second level affording room for multiple bedrooms. Just bring your boat, kayaks, clamming rakes, and fishing poles, then begin enjoying this exceptional location with all its waterfront possibilities. The property is less than a mile walk or bike ride to Tashmoo Town Beach and Wilfrid’s Pond, plus Mink Meadows Golf Course, and a five-minute drive away to a ferry terminal, restaurants, and shopping.

The new West Chop waterfront home at 733 Main Street has sweeping water views, spectacular sunrises, and a private 143-foot sandy beach. Built to current FEMA safety standards, its elevated position dramatically enhances the views overlooking Vineyard Haven harbor. The second floor’s covered porch overlooks the water, sandy beach, and nearby West Chop Meadow. The location is superb – close to downtown, Vineyard Haven Yacht Club, Mink Meadows Golf Club, West Chop Club, the 83-acre West Chop Woods nature preserve, and the iconic 1891 West Chop lighthouse.

Another brand new home plus a pool at 6 Swan Neck Road sits waterfront with almost seven acres and 500 feet of frontage on Jacob’s Pond. The thoughtful interior design allows water-views from most rooms, and the screened porch (everyone’s favorite) has every smart home feature you can imagine – creating the ultimate outdoor dining experience. The home is under construction, giving you the opportunity to customize the salt water pool and pool area. Bring all your water toys and maybe paddle to the Land Bank ocean beach. While the neighborhood offers a rural setting, the property is just 5 miles to Edgartown village.

Another exceptional waterfront home, this one on Jane’s Cove, is in Boldwater at 13 Boldwater Road. This beautiful compound is spread over 5+ acres of pristine land, and it includes a sprawling 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom main house, and a 2-bedroom guest suite with views of the pond from almost every room. The home was clearly designed to take full advantage of its beautiful surroundings. A path meanders down to the water’s edge, where you can enjoy kayaking, paddling, and boating. The Boldwater Association offers tennis, private boat landing, and a South Shore sandy beach. This is a rare opportunity to call a serene piece of Martha’s Vineyard “home.”

