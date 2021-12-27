Nauset tops Vineyarders in girls hoops

1 of 5

The Vineyarder girls basketball team welcomed Nauset to the Sancy Pachico Gym in Oak Bluffs last Wednesday afternoon, looking for its first win of the season.

Unfortunately, the Purple had no answers for Nauset sophomore Zoey McCarthy, who poured in 29 points, leading the Warriors to a 46-29 win.

MV trailed by four points after the first quarter and 10 at the half but the Warriors pulled away with a 12-4 run in the third.

Vineyard co-captain Maria Andrade scored eight points on the day, sharing the team-high with Wadeline Florime-Hall, before fouling out in the fourth quarter. Delilah Oliver added five for MV, C.J. Walsh hit three of four free throws and Georgia Magden chipped in with a bucket.

“I think we need to want to shoot the ball more,” Vineyard Coach Melissa Braillard said. “It took us until the fourth quarter to take it to the lane. They were shooting the ball a lot more against Sandwich [a 68-36 Vineyard loss on Dec. 20] but I don’t know why, they just kept passing, not wanting to take their opportunities and if you don’t take your opportunities, you can’t score, so we need to work on that.”

Defensively, the Vineyarders were aggressive throughout the game but Nauset had too much Zoey McCarthy.

“Twelve [McCarthy] was a great player and we couldn’t really buckle her down and it didn’t help that Maria fouled out,” Braillard said.

The Vineyarders are back on the home court Thursday at 3 pm against Cardinal Spellman.