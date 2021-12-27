Online memoir writing workshop at the West Tisbury library

Beginning Jan. 4, the West Tisbury library will host a five-week online memoir workshop series with Moira Silva on Tuesdays from 10:30 am to 12 pm. The series runs Jan. 4, 11, 18, 25, and Feb. 1.

In this course, according to a press release from the library, writers are invited to tell whatever story is closest to them. They may choose to dive into what’s happening now by keeping a running journal, or reflect on life by penning official life story memoirs, or they could work on both.

With a blend of exercises, readings, and discussions, writers will connect with their writing and themselves. Participants will form a supportive community while sharing in-process work, with the group honoring whatever is created — whether it is an essay, song, letter, or entire new genres. The press release says, “After five weeks, writers will leave lighter in spirit and richer in purpose.” No writing experience is required to participate.

Workshop leader Moira Convey Silva is a writing instructor, writing consultant, yoga teacher, community activist, and awardwinning writer who, for more than 10 years, has freelanced for national and local periodicals. Focusing on features and essays, especially ones that relate to sustainability, Silva’s writing most notably appears in the Boston Globe, Women’s Running, and Taproot. Silva is a co-creative producer of Covid Monologues MV: A Project to Nourish, Inspire & Connect.

Classes will meet on Zoom; contact wt_mail@clamsnet.org to sign up. Space is limited. Participants are asked to commit to all five sessions. The workshop is free and open to the public.