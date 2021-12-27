Vineyarders split swim meet with Durfee

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) swim team met the Durfee Hilltoppers in Fall River on Tuesday. The boys won, 77-60. The girls, with only three swimmers available, lost but still managed to win an event and set two personal bests.

The boys started off strong with a first place in the 200 yard medley relay (2:04.68) with Captain Christian Flaners (backstroke), Simon Hammarlund (breaststroke), Andy Carr (butterfly), and Nathan Cuthbert (freestyle). Ashton Upole (back), Yossi Monahan (breast), Emmett Silva (fly) and Kaua DeAssis (free) placed third in 2:20.40. Senior Captain Ruairi Mullin took first place in the 200 individual medley (2:31.32). In the 50 free Nathan Cuthbert swam 25.75 for second place and Emmett Silva earned a new personal best time of 26.87 for third. Elijah Reed had a personal best time of 32.57 for sixth. Simon Hammarlund took first place in the 100 fly (1:21.99). Next up was an impressive 100 freestyle showdown. Christian Flanders won with a new personal best of 55.37, Ruairi Mullin finished second in 58.47 and Kaua DeAssis placed fifth with a personal best of 1:10.29. The boys 200 free relay team of Christian Flanders, Emmett Silva, Nathan Cuthbert, and Ruairi Mullin took a commanding lead and swam to a win in 1:46.26. Simon Hammarlund, Elijah Reed, Kuau DeAssis, and Yossi Monahan placed third. In the next event, the 100 backstroke, Andy Carr won the 100 backstroke with a new personal best time of 1:12.88, Ashton Upole was second (1:32.25) and Emmett Silva placed fourth (1:44.92). Simon Hammarlund swam a new personal best time in 100 breast (1:24.88) for second place, followed by Yossi Monahan, who earned a PB (1:28.09) for third. The boys finished the night and secured the win by swimming to first place in the 400 free relay with Nathan Cuthbert, Andy Carr, Yossi Monahan, and Ruairi Mullin clocking in at 4:25.64.

With only three girls able to swim, MVRHS had limited possibilities and were unable to enter a relay event. Captain Olympia Hall scored first in the 50 free with a new personal best time of 27.70. Senior Captain Delilah Hammarlund was third in 30.24. Lily Haynes earned second place in 100 free with a personal best time of 1:10.06. The girls ended the night with the 100 breaststroke. Co-Captains Olympia Hall and Delilah Hammarlund took first (1:19.54) and second (1:29.49).

The next meet is Dec. 28 at 12:30pm and will be livestreamed on the team’s Facebook page.