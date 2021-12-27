Wanda the chicken’s recovery fund

In a couple of days, $400 has been raised for the recovery of Wanda, the pet Barred Rock chicken owned by West Tisbury resident Phebe Bates.

“I’m winging it. I’m new to the fundraising thing,” Bates said.

Bates first saw the chicken wandering around while attending the funeral of Carla Furtaw on Saturday. The next day, she heard that a chicken was hit by a car in Vineyard Haven and went searching “for this rogue chicken.” On Tuesday, people tagged Bates telling her the chicken was taking refuge under a vehicle owned by Tuck & Holand Metal Sculptors in Vineyard Haven.

“I’ve been babying her for a week now,” Bates said. “She’s my couch chicken. She’s very, very friendly.”

Bates contacted West Tisbury Animal Control and was told to keep in touch. Eventually, someone reached out to Bates on Facebook saying their neighbor was missing a chicken. After talking with Bates, the original owner said, “Merry Christmas, you can have her.”

Facebook user MV Grower suggested the name “Wanda the wanderer,” and Bates agreed with the name suggestion.

Wanda still has a foot injury from her vehicle mishap.

“I thought I was fairly competent dealing with her medical care,” Bates said. “But the foot is just disgusting and I decided it was time to take her to a family vet.”

Bates made the fundraiser on Facebook on Friday, Dec. 24, to help cover Wanda’s veterinary costs.

“I’m trying to cover my bases. I am paying for this out of pocket and the bills aren’t cheap,” Bates said. “After talking to the vet, x-rays are like $150 and the visit itself is around $60 … I have a follow-up on Monday. This includes any supplies I may need to get her.”

One of these supplies is manuka honey, a New Zealand product touted as the best honey for healing purposes. Bates plans to apply it to Wanda’s foot.

Bates said nearly all of the animals in her home are rescues, so it is “not bizarre to have a chicken in my living room.”

Wanda is also experiencing a bit of social media fame. Bates receives several messages a day asking about the chicken and some people have even asked for a Wanda Facebook page.

“People are really invested in this chicken,” Bates said.

For those interested in supporting Wanda’s recovery efforts, visit her fundraising page at https://bit.ly/3qm8l3i.