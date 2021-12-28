Aquinnah: The best small town

Happy New Year one and all. I don’t make resolutions but I do sometimes set intentions or make wishes but after the past couple of years we’ve had, I don’t even know what to ask for or what intention will pull me through. So, I will just wish/hope/pray that we all have good health in our bodies and minds and peace in our hearts.

I’m sure all the other town columnists think this, but I believe we have the best small town on the Island, if not in the state. Even though this is a remarkably busy time of year for parents and COVID is raging on-Island, making everything more stressful, a group of Aquinnah moms planned and executed a Christmas Eve Day outdoor brunch complete with Santa on the fire truck passing out gifts to the children. There were baked goods and hot cider and good holiday cheer. Many thanks to Jamie Vanderhoop, Juli Vanderhoop, Noli Taylor, and Theresa Manning for taking charge of the planning — and thank you to all the other Aquinnah elves (a.k.a. moms) who helped with the shopping, wrapping, and magic-making.

Then on Christmas Eve, the Community Baptist Church of Gay Head held services, complete with a bonfire (outside, not in the church) and refreshments. As I said, we have the best small town.

Deer hunting season ends on Dec. 31. It is now safe to walk in the woods without wearing bright orange. Word is that the take was low this year due to the abundance of acorns that the deer had to munch on. They really didn’t have to move that far to get something to eat, the acorns were piled around them. I imagine them lolling in the woods, popping acorns into their mouths like bon-bons, and avoiding getting shot.

On Jan. 1, Dr. Curtis Langer will be relocating his chiropractic office from West Tisbury to Integrated Health, located at Woodland Plaza in Vineyard Haven. You can reach him at 617-686-4435.

The Aquinnah library has some great events planned for January. On Jan. 8, 15, and 22 from 10 to 11 am, Jannette Vanderhoop will lead a virtual yoga class. This class is free, and all levels of yoga experience are welcome. Email jmatejcek@clamsnet.org to register. On Jan. 11 and 25 at 5 pm, the knitting group will meet via Zoom. This is a beginner-friendly knitting group for all ages with materials and instructions provided. Email jmatejcek@clamsnet.org to register and organize pick up of your materials. On Jan. 13 at 3 pm, the book group will meet to discuss “The Personal Librarian” by Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray. Email aq_mail@clamsnet.org to register.

Happy Birthday to my friend John Henry Patterson, who celebrates on Dec. 30. Happy birthday to all the early January folks who probably get shafted on gifts every year because everyone’s too burnt out after Christmas. Here’s hoping you all get a little something — New Year’s Day baby Jen Christy, Donald Widdis, Jan. 2, Evelyn Vanderhoop, Jan. 3, and Melissa Patterson, Jan. 4.