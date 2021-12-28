Oak Bluffs Council on Aging

21 WAMSUTTA AVE.
OAK BLUFFS, MA 02557
January 2022
Weekly Zoom Exercise
Monday
8:45 am, group exercise Zoom with Patience Campbell and Marilyn Miller
Zoom: bit.ly/OBExercise
Thursday
9 am – Zoom exercise with Bill White
Zoom: bit.ly/OBExerciseWhite
Friday
9 am – Zoom exercise with Floyd Lifton. Please be ready with your Zooming device, whether computer, tablet, smartphone, or landline (audio only), and an armless chair.
Zoom: bit.ly/ZoomFloyd
To join the exercise group by phone, call 301-715-8592 or 312-626-6799.
Meeting ID: 897 4727 1394
Passcode: 188397
PHASE II REOPENING OF OBCOA
Phase II began Monday, Nov. 1. Exercise will continue in Zoom format, but we are excited to have some programming back in OBCOA, following COVID-19 protocols.
Daily 9 am, Coffee and Conversation.
Tuesdays and Thursdays 1 pm, Knitting with Nancy Merjos.
Fridays 11 am – 3 pm, UFO’s — Unfinished Objects. Bring your bookkeeping, needlework,
sewing, or whatever is unfinished, and work on it together with others.
Stay tuned for upcoming activities. Conversation with Joseph Sollitto will be returning after Jan. 1.