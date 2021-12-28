Real Estate Transactions: Dec. 20 to Dec. 24, 2021

Chilmark

Dec. 22, Margaret von Furth, Daisy von Furth, Matthew Cafritz, Nicholas Cafritz, Julia Cafritz, Julia Lawton, and Eric Cafritz sold 0 Black Point Beach Lot 10 to Darnell Jones LLC for $122,400.

Edgartown

Dec. 20, Goy G. Meekins and Nancy E. Meekins sold 46 Mill St. to 46 Mill St. Edgartown LLC for $2,200,000.

Dec. 20, Manoj V. Shinde and Vaishali Shinde sold 84 Eighteenth St. South to Brian D. Montembault and Jamie A. Newhouse for $950,000.

Dec. 20, Gregory A. Pyden sold 4 Penny Lane to Andrea Demichelle and Adam Demichelle for $1,900,000.

Dec. 21, Lisa Richards sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 310 Week 19 to James O. Howell and April Howell for $700.

Dec. 22, Mary Ann Lovato sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 357 Week 41 to Daniel Larkosh for $1,500.

Dec. 23, Shawn M. Brennan sold 45 Winter St. to Luke Etherington for $4,600,000.

Oak Bluffs

Dec. 20, OB Beach House LLC sold 83 Sea View Ave. to Inkwell Beach Cottage LLC for $4,200,000.

West Tisbury

Dec. 21, John A. Gorman and Lois B. Gorman sold 8 Island Farms Road to Kevin R. Garcia and Emma C. Broadie for $1,090,000.

Dec. 23, Jodi L. Brill, Scott H. Brill, and Shawn M. Brennan sold 43 West Farm Road to West Farm Road 2021 LLC for $1,350,000.

Dec. 23, Steven Feder sold 25 Carls Way to 25 Carls Way LLC for $1,650,000.