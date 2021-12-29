Dawn Barnes offered Chilmark treasurer job

The Chilmark select board voted unanimously Tuesday afternoon to extend a provisional offer of employment to Dawn Barnes for the position of town treasurer. Following public interviews on Dec. 21 and again on Tuesday, Barnes, who is principal assessor for West Tisbury, was chosen over two other candidates — local banker Sherry Sibley, and Julie Menton, controller for R.M. Packer Co. Municipal experience appeared to be a key factor in Barnes being selected. Barnes told the board she’d worked in municipal government since she was 19, and was “vested and invested” in being a municipal employee.

“I’ve been zeroing in on experience,” select board member Bill Rossi said ahead of the vote, “and specifically municipal experience. And I think all three candidates seem wonderful, they seem very capable … Dawn has specifically stuck out for me as having the most applicable municipal experience, especially working in a town hall environment …”

Select board member Warren Doty thanked all three candidates for their patience in being interviewed during the holiday season. “I think our situation is we have one candidate with a lot of municipal experience,” he said.

Following the vote, select board chair Jim Malkin told the candidates,: “This was not easy. You’re all very qualified. You’re all enthusiastic. You all were very helpful and participatory in this arduous process. And thank you.”

Malkin congratulated Barnes, and said the board would be sending her a formal offer.

“I just want to thank you gentlemen,” Barnes said. “Thank you so much.”

Among the two unsuccessful candidates there were no long faces.

Barnes’ competitors congratulated her, and she thanked them. “You were good competition, for sure,” Barnes said.