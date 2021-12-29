Staff changes at The MV Times

Staff are coming, going, and switching roles at The MV Times.

Publishers Peter and Barbara Oberfest recently announced a job change for associate publisher Jamie Kageleiry. Kageleiry will remain in a consultant role, working on special projects with the Oberfests, and will continue to edit Bluedot Living Magazine, which publishes four times in 2022.

Features editor Connie Berry will assume the role of director of publications, managing the content and workflow of all MV Times publications, including Vineyard Visitor and Edible Vineyard, which she will co-edit with Tina Miller.

“We’re very pleased for Jamie and her Bluedot Living opportunity,” Peter Oberfest said, “and excited to be working with Connie and her new, expanded role. One measure of the Times’ success is the stability our deep bench affords us.”

In other changes, newsroom stalwart Lucas Thors has moved over to features, and along with Diana Jackson, will be assisting Berry in editing the Calendar and Community sections of the paper, along with taking a role in The Times’s Vineyard Visitor magazine. Thors will continue with some occasional news reporting, along with feature reporting for the newspaper and various magazines.

To fill Thors’ absence in the newsroom, former intern Eunki Seonwoo is now a staff reporter, stepping into some of Thors’ beats.

On the business end of the company, Jenna Lambert has been promoted to director of sales and marketing. Valerie Desire has taken on Samantha Church’s roles in classified advertising and subscriptions. You’ll see Valerie’s smiling face behind the reception desk at the Times office at 30 Beach Road.