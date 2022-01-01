Diving into a new year By The Martha's Vineyard Times - January 1, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email Print And they're off! -Jeremy Driesen 1 of 16 Noel “Sharky” Barrett musters the plungers. -Jeremy Driesen A pre-plunge selfie. -Jeremy Driesen Fearless plungers about to go in. -Jeremy Driesen Stylin' on the beach. -Jeremy Driesen The plungers assemble just before going in. -Jeremy Driesen And they're off! -Jeremy Driesen A wet plunger returns to land. -Jeremy Driesen Daisy was the lone canine participant. -Jeremy Driesen Marnie Gauley coming back out of the ocean. -Jeremy Driesen Carole Warren and Marisha Clinton head out of the surf. -Jeremy Driesen Carole Warren departs the ocean. -Jeremy Driesen Barbara Machado and Janet Cronin welcome a wet new year. -Jeremy Driesen Noel “Sharky” Barrett strikes a pose after the swim. -Jeremy Driesen Carole, Tom and Patrick Warren, along with Daisy the dog, after their plunge. -Jeremy Driesen A long plunger puts in his time. -Jeremy Driesen A post-plunge Rosemary Stimola about to depart. -Jeremy Driesen The second annual New Year’s Day Invitational Dip got the new year off to a cool, wet start at Inkwell Beach in Oak Bluffs Saturday morning. The event was organized by Island resident Noel Barrett.