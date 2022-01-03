Cheers for hospital staff

To the Editor

Bravo to the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital Emergency Room staff! We were visiting MV over the holidays and had to go to the ER on December 24 for a small but urgent medical matter. Not only were the facilities immaculately clean, but the staff was welcoming and dealt with our needs in an efficient and thorough manner. We appreciate the fact that they were working over the holidays and taking care of our medical concerns through the pandemic. Thank goodness for dedicated health care workers who are getting us through these challenging times.

Hallie Wannamaker and Vincent Brevetti

Teaneck, N.J.